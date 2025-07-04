PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Receives $36.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.70.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $61,809.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,065.30. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in PPL by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 17,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its stake in PPL by 38.2% in the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 998,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after buying an additional 275,693 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of PPL by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 45,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth $3,121,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $33.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81. PPL has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $36.70.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.74%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

