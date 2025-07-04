Brokerages Set Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Target Price at $22.80

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, April 4th.

NYSE JWN opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,767,000. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,356,000 after acquiring an additional 289,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

