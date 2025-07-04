Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives $10.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $11.00 target price on Canada Goose and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canada Goose from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in Canada Goose by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 4,213.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth about $3,769,000. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,218,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after buying an additional 14,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $266.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

