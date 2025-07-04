Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives $10.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $11.00 target price on Canada Goose and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canada Goose from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.
Canada Goose stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42.
Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $266.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
