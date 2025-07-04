First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $236.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on First Solar from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $236.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $223.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $185.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $262.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $278,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,998 shares in the company, valued at $894,181.84. This represents a 23.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $466,877.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,689.49. The trade was a 20.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,376 shares of company stock worth $2,227,172 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 591.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

