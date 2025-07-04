Analysts Set Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) PT at $93.00

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

Get Toronto Dominion Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TD

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE TD opened at $74.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $128.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7568 per share. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto Dominion Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 367.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,501,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,944,000 after buying an additional 85,469 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.