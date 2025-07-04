Bank of America Raises Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target to $16.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, March 7th. Argus upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

