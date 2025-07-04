Brokerages Set The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Price Target at $70.00

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Roth Capital set a $58.00 price target on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

In other news, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $2,162,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 97,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,905.59. The trade was a 23.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 31,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $2,160,200.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 82,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,810.72. This represents a 27.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,462 shares of company stock worth $17,649,963. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 98,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.88. Kroger has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

