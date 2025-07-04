Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $280.76.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $268.00 price target on shares of Humana and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James Financial raised Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 63.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Humana by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $238.58 on Friday. Humana has a one year low of $212.45 and a one year high of $406.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

