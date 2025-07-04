Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.39.
CHWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $27.00 price target on shares of Chewy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Chewy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 150.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 104.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Chewy by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.56. Chewy has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.71.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
