Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $91.80.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $280.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.40 million. Analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $212,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,800. This represents a 21.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,800 shares of company stock worth $1,059,205 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

