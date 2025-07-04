Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MOD. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MOD

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

MOD opened at $104.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $64.79 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.04.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 11.5% during the first quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 29.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.