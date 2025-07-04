Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Raised to $106.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NTRS

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $131.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.38. Northern Trust has a one year low of $80.81 and a one year high of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 13.93%. Analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $329,835.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,163.20. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $650,709.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,322.42. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,772 shares of company stock worth $981,069. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,197,000 after buying an additional 72,867 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 68.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $941,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.