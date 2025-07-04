Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Susquehanna

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NBR. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Nabors Industries from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NBR

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.19. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $489.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by ($4.86). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $742.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brigade Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at about $37,653,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 445.5% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 600,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,026,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,864,000. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 281,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 140,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 300.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 135,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.