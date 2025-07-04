Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $144.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp set a $135.00 target price on Expand Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Expand Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Expand Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.40.

Expand Energy Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of EXE stock opened at $107.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.48. Expand Energy has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.00.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Expand Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Expand Energy will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expand Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXE. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,973,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,310,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,083,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $518,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

