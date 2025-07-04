Mizuho Reiterates $84.00 Price Target for Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mizuho set a $84.00 target price on Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QRVO. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.89.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.51 and a 200 day moving average of $73.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $130.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $869.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $101,630.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,473.73. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 222.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

