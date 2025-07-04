Wells Fargo & Company Increases Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $106.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

VC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.69.

VC opened at $103.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.21. Visteon has a 12 month low of $65.10 and a 12 month high of $117.94.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.70. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visteon will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $200,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,925.70. The trade was a 8.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Visteon by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 640,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $2,645,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Visteon by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,526,000 after buying an additional 25,319 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Visteon by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

