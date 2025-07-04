Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

WERN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 100.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $712.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.41 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 193.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 163.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 796.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Stories

