IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.11.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $546.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $508.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.73. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $356.14 and a 52 week high of $548.54.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.35% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the sale, the director owned 1,801 shares in the company, valued at $922,724.34. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3,766.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,681,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

