J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $169.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $148.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.43.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $151.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $122.79 and a one year high of $200.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.84.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. As a group, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, COO Nicholas Hobbs acquired 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.75 per share, with a total value of $199,916.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 91,847 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,995.25. The trade was a 1.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19,600.0% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

