Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TYRA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyra Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41. The company has a market cap of $530.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.07. Tyra Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 59,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,713.13. This trade represents a 33.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 61,392 shares of company stock valued at $628,358 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 7.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 141,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 30,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.