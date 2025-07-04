Stoke Therapeutics’ (STOK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

STOK has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a market cap of $627.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.14. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 6,471 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $64,904.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,593.46. The trade was a 20.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,842.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 9,743.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

