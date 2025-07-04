Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Genpact (NYSE:G) Stock Price

Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

G has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

NYSE:G opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. Genpact has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.90.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.21%.

In other Genpact news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $87,940.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,940. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $921,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at $2,396,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

