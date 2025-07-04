Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target to $8.50

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SHO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.31.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $12.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $234.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,838,000. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $22,980,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 132.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,787,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,231,000 after buying an additional 1,589,258 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,309,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

