Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PK. Evercore ISI cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.1%

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $16.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.17 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 352,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 189,825 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,593,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 18,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.1% during the first quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 12,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

