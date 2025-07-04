Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Raised to $365.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $365.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $345.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.37.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $346.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.99. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $348.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.38%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 65.99%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.32, for a total value of $118,454.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,838.16. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $171,134.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,819.05. This trade represents a 34.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,388 shares of company stock worth $2,307,487 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,177,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 29,844.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 702,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,588,000 after acquiring an additional 700,447 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 85,513.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 675,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,047,000 after purchasing an additional 674,698 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,287,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,021,000 after purchasing an additional 651,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,115,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,033,476,000 after purchasing an additional 432,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

