Brokerages Set Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) PT at $39.10

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.90.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Friday, March 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kilroy Realty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 1.0%

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 192.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3,410.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $43.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Free Report

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.