MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $645.36.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $587.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.32. MSCI has a one year low of $486.74 and a one year high of $642.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $560.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $570.28.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.12. MSCI had a net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 145.52%. The firm had revenue of $745.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total value of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 289,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,133,398.33. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

