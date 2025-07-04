Analysts Set Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Target Price at $15.97

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.97.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Asana from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded shares of Asana to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61. Asana has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.40 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 27,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $355,800.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 889,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,720,457.12. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $55,709.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,336,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,607,328.59. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 812,755 shares of company stock worth $11,625,205 and have sold 33,130 shares worth $437,076. 61.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Asana by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Asana by 8,850.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,369 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in Asana by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 258,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 32,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

