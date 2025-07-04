Blaize’s (BZAI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their neutral rating on shares of Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Blaize in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

Blaize Price Performance

Shares of Blaize stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.46. Blaize has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $19.25.

Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Blaize

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blaize in the 1st quarter valued at $12,833,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Blaize during the 1st quarter worth $1,364,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blaize in the first quarter valued at $694,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blaize in the first quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blaize in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

About Blaize

Blaize® has created a transformative new compute solution that unites silicon and software to optimize AI from the edge to the core. We’re partnering with customers to transform their products so they can deliver better experiences and better lives.

