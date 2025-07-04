argenex’s (ARGX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $720.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARGX. Baird R W upgraded argenex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of argenex from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of argenex in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on argenex from $1,100.00 to $1,065.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $543.32 on Tuesday. argenex has a 12 month low of $432.96 and a 12 month high of $678.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $577.41 and a 200 day moving average of $605.22.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.26. argenex had a net margin of 40.20% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that argenex will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of argenex by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,618,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,207,000 after buying an additional 824,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in argenex by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,786,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,002,000 after acquiring an additional 86,687 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in argenex by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 673,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,201,000 after acquiring an additional 19,067 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in argenex by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 629,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in argenex by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 274,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,585,000 after purchasing an additional 68,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

