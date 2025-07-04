Coya Therapeutics’ (COYA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on COYA. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Coya Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COYA opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. Coya Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $10.24.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $257.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DME Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 1,646,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 372,414 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,201,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 551,725 shares during the period. CM Management LLC grew its position in Coya Therapeutics by 25.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coya Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

