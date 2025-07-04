AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Roth Capital

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Roth Capital from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AngloGold Ashanti’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $42.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

AU opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.48. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $51.11.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. AngloGold Ashanti had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 21.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

