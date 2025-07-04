Brokerages Set Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO) PT at $19.93

Shares of Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.93.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RXO. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna set a $12.00 price target on shares of RXO and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered RXO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in RXO by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,259,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306,537 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in RXO in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,693,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RXO by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,203,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,937 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth $28,342,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of RXO by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,676,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,971,000 after purchasing an additional 923,307 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RXO opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89. RXO has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $32.82.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. RXO had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that RXO will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

