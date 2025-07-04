Brokerages Set Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO) PT at $19.93

Shares of Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.93.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RXO. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna set a $12.00 price target on shares of RXO and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered RXO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th.
Shares of RXO opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89. RXO has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $32.82.
RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. RXO had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that RXO will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RXO Company Profile
RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
