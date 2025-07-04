Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives $192.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.13.

RGLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Royal Gold stock opened at $179.79 on Friday. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $125.69 and a fifty-two week high of $191.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.17 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 52.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth $40,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.