Analysts Set Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT) Price Target at $35.09

Shares of Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Summit Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Summit Redstone set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 42,090 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 147,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 358.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 205,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 160,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 431,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 40,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,670,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,261,000 after purchasing an additional 724,040 shares during the period. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.60 and a beta of -1.01. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

