Analysts Set Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT) Price Target at $35.09

Shares of Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Summit Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Summit Redstone set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SMMT
Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics
Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance
Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.60 and a beta of -1.01. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Summit Therapeutics
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Rigetti Computing: Cantor’s Bullish Call May Be Just the Start
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Big Bank Buybacks: Morgan Stanley, Citi, & Wells Fargo Lead
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Top Stocks Under $20 Riding the “Made in America” Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.