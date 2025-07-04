Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives $29.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

Several brokerages have commented on COLB. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial set a $27.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COLB

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

NASDAQ COLB opened at $25.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.62. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.86 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.85%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 61.02%.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,928,000 after acquiring an additional 42,527 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 126.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,851,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,544 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Free Report

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.