Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX) Receives $23.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.44.
BBNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Beta Bionics in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Beta Bionics in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBNX. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Beta Bionics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Beta Bionics in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Beta Bionics in the first quarter valued at $148,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:BBNX opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38. Beta Bionics has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $24.50.
Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.01).
Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
