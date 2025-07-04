Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Raised to $148.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $146.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $156.75 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.63.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $147.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.42. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $102.43 and a fifty-two week high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Hotels Corp Hyatt bought 996,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $13,453,924.50. Following the purchase, the insider owned 117,077,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,545,453.50. This trade represents a 0.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 3,891 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $521,510.73. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,806.68. The trade was a 18.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 371,111 shares of company stock worth $49,273,516. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,922,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,136,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 679,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,677,000 after acquiring an additional 480,523 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,135,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,132,000 after acquiring an additional 441,417 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,572,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

