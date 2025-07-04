First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target Raised to $22.50

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.50 to $22.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FHN. Baird R W upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First Horizon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FHN

First Horizon Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of FHN opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $823.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,285,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763,349 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 496.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,202,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,418,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,467,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 53.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,594,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392,405 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Horizon

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.