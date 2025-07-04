Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.82.
OLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Orla Mining from C$15.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Desjardins increased their target price on Orla Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. CIBC raised their target price on Orla Mining from C$16.25 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Orla Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orla Mining
Orla Mining Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Orla Mining
In other news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 17,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.06, for a total transaction of C$270,527.48. Also, Senior Officer Sylvain Guerard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.98, for a total value of C$239,668.50. Insiders sold a total of 50,462 shares of company stock valued at $781,286 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.68% of the company’s stock.
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Orla Mining
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Rigetti Computing: Cantor’s Bullish Call May Be Just the Start
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Big Bank Buybacks: Morgan Stanley, Citi, & Wells Fargo Lead
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Top Stocks Under $20 Riding the “Made in America” Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.