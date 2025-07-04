Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $410.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.13.

Shares of TT stock opened at $439.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $418.47 and its 200-day moving average is $378.93. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $438.15.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 866,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,856,000 after acquiring an additional 195,820 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,428,000 after buying an additional 13,455 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.0% in the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

