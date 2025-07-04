Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Stock

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.42.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ST

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $42.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $911.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In related news, Director Andrew C. Teich bought 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $250,010.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,737.23. This trade represents a 31.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 515.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.