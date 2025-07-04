Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $85.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $98.10.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $790.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 20.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 23.4% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 676,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,981,000 after acquiring an additional 128,362 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 42,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 29,722 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,041,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 347,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after buying an additional 35,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

