Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Omada Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Omada Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Omada Health in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omada Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Shares of OMDA stock opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. Omada Health has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $28.40.

Omada’s mission is to bend the curve. Our hope is that, one day, tomorrow’s epidemiologists will notice a bend in disease curves, wonder what might be happening, and conclude that part of that impact has been Omada. As part of that mission, we strive to inspire and enable people to make lasting health changes on their own terms.

