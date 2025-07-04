Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Stock Price

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.88.

NYSE DUK opened at $117.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $99.55 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The company has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,510,000 after purchasing an additional 184,891 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Blue Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

