KeyCorp Cuts Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target to $23.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COLD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6%

COLD opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $628.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -213.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Americold Realty Trust

In other news, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $179,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,100. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,978,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,900. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 64.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Further Reading

