Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alliance Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Alliance Entertainment Trading Up 15.8%

Shares of AENT stock opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. Alliance Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $11.57.

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $213.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.65 million. Alliance Entertainment had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Alliance Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Alliance Entertainment by 9.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

