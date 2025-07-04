Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alliance Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alliance Entertainment
Alliance Entertainment Trading Up 15.8%
Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $213.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.65 million. Alliance Entertainment had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 15.59%.
Institutional Trading of Alliance Entertainment
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Alliance Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Alliance Entertainment by 9.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alliance Entertainment
Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alliance Entertainment
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Rigetti Computing: Cantor’s Bullish Call May Be Just the Start
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Big Bank Buybacks: Morgan Stanley, Citi, & Wells Fargo Lead
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 3 Top Stocks Under $20 Riding the “Made in America” Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.