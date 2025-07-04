Supreme’s (SUP) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Supreme (LON:SUP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Supreme Stock Up 0.8%

LON:SUP opened at GBX 184 ($2.51) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. Supreme has a 12-month low of GBX 125 ($1.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 209.70 ($2.86). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 176.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £214.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Supreme (LON:SUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported GBX 21.60 ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Supreme had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 42.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Supreme will post 18.8894472 earnings per share for the current year.

Supreme Company Profile

Supreme supplies products across six categories; Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports Nutrition and Wellness, Branded Distribution and Soft Drinks. The Company’s capabilities span from product development and manufacturing through to its extensive retail distribution network and direct to consumer capabilities.

