AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

AUTO1 Group Price Performance

AUTO1 Group stock opened at GBX 26.46 ($0.36) on Tuesday. AUTO1 Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5.89 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 27.48 ($0.38). The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.05.

About AUTO1 Group

AUTO1 Group SE operates a digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to professional car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to consumers.

