Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Price Target Cut to GBX 420 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kitwave Group (LON:KITW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 495 ($6.76) to GBX 420 ($5.73) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kitwave Group Stock Down 2.9%

LON KITW opened at GBX 235 ($3.21) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 311.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 291.33. Kitwave Group has a one year low of GBX 230 ($3.14) and a one year high of GBX 355 ($4.85). The firm has a market cap of £188.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Kitwave Group (LON:KITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported GBX 7.90 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Kitwave Group had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 2.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kitwave Group will post 33.0838323 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kitwave Group

Kitwave Group plc is a delivered wholesale business with over 2,100 employees and a network of 37 depots able to support delivery throughout the UK, specialising in selling impulse products (such as confectionery, soft drinks, snacks, ice cream), frozen and chilled foods, alcohol, groceries and tobacco to over 46,000, mainly independent, customers.

